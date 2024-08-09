Law and order issues, legal hurdles mar forest encroachment removal in Kerala

About 4,975 hectares of forest land in Kerala remained under the possession of encroachers as on March 31, 2024.

The extent of encroachment as per the administration report of the Forest department for the year 2021-22 (latest published) was 5,024.5 hectares. From the area indicated in the report, 6.08 hectares of encroached forest land had been vacated.

A total of 67.62 hectares had been reduced under the cases of forest rights given under the Forest Rights Act, 2006; vacated as per court orders and by residents voluntarily. Around 13.23 hectares of encroachment of forest land had been newly identified.

The total area of encroached forest land in the State that required to be removed as on March 31, 2024 was 4,975.52 hectares, according to a report dated August 6, 2024 submitted by the department to the National Green Tribunal.

The Southern Bench had taken cognisance of media reports published in January 2024 that pointed out that about 5,000 hectares of forestland in the State continued to be in the possession of encroachers.

The department informed the Bench that it was taking stringent action as per law for eviction and prosecution in cases related to encroachment. However, law and order problems associated with eviction of old encroachments and litigations during the construction of cairns remained the major hurdles faced by the department in addressing the issue.

The eviction of forest encroachments had been the declared policy of the State government since January 1, 1977. The department was making earnest efforts for protecting the forest land and removal of encroachments. As per the administration report from 2021-22 onwards, no forest encroachment had taken place, it said.

The biggest land grab was reported in the High Range circle, with Munnar topping the list. As on March 2024, the hill station had reported a total encroachment of 1,058.6 hectares.

The circle, which included Munnar, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Mankulam and Marayoor divisions, had reported a total encroachment of 1,991.9 hectares. The eastern circle reported a total encroachment of 1,570.5 hectares, with Nilambur North and Mannarkad divisions reporting a land grab of around 657.8 and 635.1 hectares respectively.

The Northern circle had a total forest encroachment of about 1,059.3 hectares as on March 2024. Of this, South Wayanad reported the highest land grab of around 705 hectares while the extent of encroachment in North Wayanad was 230.5 hectares.