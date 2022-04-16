Law and order has failed in State: BJP

Surendran accuses govt. of supporting SDPI, PFI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said here on Saturday that the law and order situation in Kerala had failed miserably. Addressing the media soon after the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan at Melamuri, Mr. Surendran said that the State government, particularly its Home Department, had failed.

Describing the twin murders that took place in Palakkad on Friday and Saturday as a repeat of the murders that had taken place in Alappuzha a couple of months ago, the BJP leader said that the Centre would have to intervene if the State continued to fail in its duties.

He said the police had failed to erect even a single post at Melamuri, which had witnessed communal tensions some years ago, in the wake of the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Elappully on Friday.

“The police had ignored the persistent provocative efforts of the Popular Front (of India) since Friday. Police knew about it. They did nothing,” he said, blaming the police for Sreenivasan’s murder.

Mr. Surendran said that extremists who got arms training were patrolling across the State. “And this brutal murder has happened under the nose of the police. What did they do?” he asked.

Accusing the police of genuflecting before extremist groups, the BJP leader said that the government was supporting groups like the SDPI and the PFI. “The Popular Front is a terror group. And the government is helping it,” he said.