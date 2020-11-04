Laurels for scientists in cancer biology

Thrissur

04 November 2020 22:54 IST

Ramadasan Kuttan and Girija Kuttan get top rankings

Ramadasan Kuttan, former Research Director, and Girija Kuttan, former Professor, Department of Immunology, Amala Cancer Research Centre, have been ranked among the top 2% of scientists in cancer biology.

The rank list has been published in the October issue of Journal of PLoS Biology by John P.A. Ioannidis and a team of scientists from Stanford University, USA.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadasan Kuttan worked in the field of oncology and carcinogenesis for nearly five decades. After Ph.D from CMC Vellore, he underwent post-doctoral training at the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology, NJ, and the University of Arizona and later joined the M.D Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

In 1984, Dr. Ramadasan returned to India and continued his research at the Amala Cancer Research Centre (ACRC) and served as Research Director.

Dr. Girija Kuttan, wife of Dr. Ramadasan Kuttan, also served in the ACRC as professor of immunology.

They have published more than 400 scientific papers in cancer biology and received many national and international awards.

They are residing at Edappally, Kochi.