Laurel for UST Global in work environment

UST Global, a digital transformation solutions company with operations in the city, announced on Thursday that it has been certified as ‘A Great Place to Work’ among the other reputed workplaces in India for 2019-20. The company was recognised for its positive work environment and employee experience by ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW), a global authority on workplace culture assessment.
The certification process took place through the Trust Index©Survey and culture assessment among company’s employees by GPTW.
The company has over 23,000 associates across the world with a headcount of over 15,000 employees in India and offices spread across Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurgaon, Bhopal, and Pune.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor