Laurel for UST Global in work environment

UST Global, a digital transformation solutions company with operations in the city, announced on Thursday that it has been certified as ‘A Great Place to Work’ among the other reputed workplaces in India for 2019-20. The company was recognised for its positive work environment and employee experience by ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW), a global authority on workplace culture assessment.

The certification process took place through the Trust Index©Survey and culture assessment among company’s employees by GPTW.

The company has over 23,000 associates across the world with a headcount of over 15,000 employees in India and offices spread across Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurgaon, Bhopal, and Pune.