Laura Mulvey to speak at SB College today

Film theorist Laura Mulvey will deliver a lecture on ‘Layering film and layering time; recovering women’s stories of marginalization and loss’ at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, on Tuesday.
The event is part of a two-day international seminar on ‘Framing perspectives; thinking cinema’, organised by the Department of English . The programme also features sessions on ‘The unkindest Cut; cinema and the pathology of violence,’ ‘(Un)building the spectacle; affect, gaze(s) and Structure of Feeling’ and ‘Auteurism and aestheticism in Malayalam cinema – a case study with Adoor Gopalakrishnan.’
