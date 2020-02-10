Kerala

Laura Mulvey to speak at SB College today

more-in

Lecture series on cinema

Film theorist Laura Mulvey will deliver a lecture on ‘Layering film and layering time; recovering women’s stories of marginalization and loss’ at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, on Tuesday.

The event is part of a two-day international seminar on ‘Framing perspectives; thinking cinema’, organised by the Department of English . The programme also features sessions on ‘The unkindest Cut; cinema and the pathology of violence,’ ‘(Un)building the spectacle; affect, gaze(s) and Structure of Feeling’ and ‘Auteurism and aestheticism in Malayalam cinema – a case study with Adoor Gopalakrishnan.’

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 12:11:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/laura-mulvey-to-speak-at-sb-college-today/article30785863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY