Launch of pilot RFID-based animal traceability system today

Project under e-Samrudha, an IT initiative of the Animal Husbandry department

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the pilot phase of RFID-based animal traceability and e-health management system under e-Samrudha project at Omalloor panchayat, Pathanamthitta, on Monday.

An IT initiative of the Animal Husbandry department, e-Samrudha envisions digitisation of the activities and services of the department. Through the RFID project, the department aims to collect data of dairy farmers and livestock.

Under this project, injectable RFID tags are placed on the base of ear of the cattle. The benefits include creation of a digital veterinary database, livestock traceability, improved delivery of veterinary services, and disease control, a statement says. Digital University Kerala is the implementing agency of this project. The RFID traceability system has been developed by the Centre for Digital Innovations and Project Development under the Digital University Kerala.