Launch of engineering courses under Catholic management forum

Mar Jose Pulickal, Bishop of the Kanjirapally Diocese, will inaugurate the various engineering education programmes by the colleges under the Kerala Catholic Engineering College Managements Association on Thursday.

The event, to be held at the Amaljyothi Engineering College Auditorium, Kanjirappilly, will be preceded by an executive committee meeting of the organisation at 11 a.m. Rev. Mathew Payikkat, president of the association, will preside over while secretary Jose Kuriyedathu and executive secretary V.C. Sebastian will present the topics of discussion.

An official statement said the association would implement collaborative activities with national and international educational institutions with a focus on comprehensive growth in the engineering education sector in Kerala in accordance with the global technological changes.