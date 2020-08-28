Kerala

Launch new lottery to support health workers: panel

The State Human Rights Commission has said that the government should consider the need to launch a special lottery every Sunday in order to provide benefits to health workers who are leading the fight against COVID-19.

Commission’s judicial member P. Mohandas directed the Director, Lottery Department, and Secretary, Health Department, to submit a report in 30 days in this regard.

The SHRC direction came on a petition submitted by human rights activist and advocate Devdas from Kannur citing that a similar lottery had been launched by the government during the floods.

