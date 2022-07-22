Latvian tourist’s murder: ‘Missing’ photo causes a flutter

It was later retrived from a file of another case

The trial into the alleged rape and murder of the Latvian woman near Kovalam four years ago was interrupted for nearly 45 minutes after one of the exhibits submitted by the prosecution as evidence was found to be ‘missing’ on Friday.

A photograph that captured the crime scene was one among the 21 exhibits that had been marked for the trial that is under way at the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court–I.

With the photo found to have gone missing by the case file around 1.30 p.m., Judge K.K. Balakrishnan ordered a thorough search to retrieve the crucial evidence. The photographs were taken out while the defence lawyers were cross-examining the investigation officer R. Sivakumar, who was then the Thiruvallam station house officer.

A desperate search later retrieved the photograph from the file of another case in the judge’s chamber. Several advocates and police officers had to stay put at the court until the recovery of the evidence.