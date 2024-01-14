Latin Catholic council reiterates demand for action on J.B. Koshy panel recommendations

January 14, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The two-day general assembly of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), which ended here on Sunday, reiterated the Latin Catholic community’s demand that the government should act urgently on the recommendations of the J.B. Koshy panel, appointed to study the condition of backward Christians.

KRLCC president Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal told a press conference here that the Latin Catholic community continued to be neglected by successive governments. The community, mostly living along the coast, was a neglected lot, steeped in poverty.

Community certificates

He also said that the members of the community faced difficulties in securing community certificates while the government had laid down an easy process for obtaining the certificate. The situation must end and the government should look into it, he said.

KRLCC vice-president Joseph Jude said that every community got its representation in the administration in proportion to their population. He demanded that the government should immediately come out with data on community-based representation in the administration.

Mr. Jude and Sr. Judy Varghese have been elected vice-presidents and Patrick Michael, Metilda Michael and Prabhaladas elected secretaries of the organisation. Biju Josy is the treasurer.

Representatives of 12 dioceses of the Latin Church participated in the general assembly, which is a policy-making body of the Latin Catholic community in the State. Priests and other religious people and lay people were represented at the meet.

The meeting also felicitated Vijayapuram diocese Auxiliary Bishop Justine Madathiparambil.