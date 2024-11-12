ADVERTISEMENT

Latin Catholic Church criticises government for delay in resolving Munnambam land dispute; calls for all- party meeting

Published - November 12, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Expresses solidarity with the agitating families

The Hindu Bureau

The Latin Catholic Church has expressed solidarity with the families facing displacement over the Waqf land dispute at Munnambam in Kochi, while criticising the State government for its delay in resolving the issue.

Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin Rite) Thomas J. Netto on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) called for an immediate all-party meeting to address the matter, stressing that any further delay would only serve the interests of those trying to stoke communal tensions.

“I wonder if the government machinery had to defer a solution to the vexed issue till the culmination of the byelections. The issue is not one that could be prolonged indefinitely,” Archbishop Netto said, urging the authorities to intervene without further hesitation.

Addressing a public rally in the State capital on Tuesday, the archbishop warned against attempts to use the dispute to create division in society. “We must remain vigilant against efforts to incite communal tensions, while also standing by a community’s right to protect its birth right,” he said, emphasising the need for a resolution that preserves Kerala’s secular harmony.

He also welcomed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance of a compassionate approach during his meeting with the agitators a day ago.

Chief vicar general Mathews Mar Polycarp of the Syro-Malankara Church, Communist Party of India State secretary Binoy Viswam and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran were among those who spoke on the occasion.

