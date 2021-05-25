Lathika Subash joins NCP

KOTTAYAM

25 May 2021 17:16 IST

Former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress Lathika Subash has joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

Announcing her decision here on Tuesday, Ms. Subash said several disgruntled leaders and workers from the Congress were expected to follow her. “Discussions are already on with them and a formal announcement will be made soon,” she said.

Explaining her decision to join a party in the Left Democratic Front, Ms. Subash said the LDF indeed gave more space to women as was evident from the presence of three ministers in the Cabinet. “In the recent elections, they could send 10 women to the Assembly. The one victory that gave me utmost joy, however, is that of K.K. Rema in Vadakara,” she said.

Ms. Subash announced her resignation from the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) recently after being denied a party ticket in Ettumanur during the Assembly elections.