Kerala

Lathika Subash joins NCP

Former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress Lathika Subash has joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

Announcing her decision here on Tuesday, Ms. Subash said several disgruntled leaders and workers from the Congress were expected to follow her. “Discussions are already on with them and a formal announcement will be made soon,” she said.

Explaining her decision to join a party in the Left Democratic Front, Ms. Subash said the LDF indeed gave more space to women as was evident from the presence of three ministers in the Cabinet. “In the recent elections, they could send 10 women to the Assembly. The one victory that gave me utmost joy, however, is that of K.K. Rema in Vadakara,” she said.

Ms. Subash announced her resignation from the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) recently after being denied a party ticket in Ettumanur during the Assembly elections.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 5:16:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lathika-subash-joins-ncp/article34641788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY