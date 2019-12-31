Kerala

Latest radio navigational aid for Calicut airport

DVOR will come in handy for aircraft movement at airport

The Airports Authority of India-managed-Calicut international airport is the second international airport in the State to operationalise the latest standard International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) ground-based Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) radio navigational aid.

The new DVOR imported from South Korea, co-located with the distance measuring equipment (DME) from Canada by the AAI for ₹3 crore, will be available for landing and taking off from 5.30 a.m. on January 2.

In addition, the AAI had to do civil and electrical works for ₹1.5 crore for the navigational aid.

The Communication, Navigation, Surveillance & Automation (CNS) department of the AAI installed the facility. It will also maintain the same. CNS in-charge Muneer Madampat and navigational aid in-charge T.N. Raju supervised the work.

The navigational aid provides information to the aircraft to define air traffic control routes for en route, terminal, and instrument approach/departure procedures. The combination of DVOR along with the DME will help the aircraft obtain a ‘position fix’, with information about the radial or direction which it is flying and also the exact distance from a known location. “The reliability of the new DVOR is more,” Mr. Madampat, Joint GM, CNS, told The Hindu.

Executive Director, (CNS - Planning), AAI, A.K. Banerjee will inaugurate the facility on January 3.

