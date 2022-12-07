  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Late journalist Sreemanoj cremated in Kozhikode

He had collapsed during a road campaign in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2022

December 07, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sreemanoj Kumar, public relations professional and former news producer with Asianet cable vision who collapsed and died during a road campaign in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2022, was cremated at West Hill crematorium on Wednesday. Sreemanoj complained of uneasiness and died during his journey between Goa and Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. He was an active member of various prominent clubs in the city. He was also the district president of the Indian Youth Association. He is survived by wife Prameela and children Sreepriya and Sreelakshmi.

