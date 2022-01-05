Late actor Rajan P. Dev’s wife arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 January 2022 19:32 IST

Released on bail in abetment of suicide case

The Nedumangad Police on Wednesday arrested Santha, wife of late actor Rajan P. Dev, and later released her on bail in a case related to the alleged domestic abuse and abetment of suicide of her daughter-in-law Priyanka.

Santha, the second accused in the case, had last week secured an anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, as per the conditions of which she had to appear before the investigating officer.

On Wednesday morning, she appeared before the Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police and was released on bail, on condition that she appear at the station as and when required and co-operate with the ongoing investigation.

Her daughter-in-law Priyanka was found dead at her parents’ house in Vembayam in Vattappara police station limits in the capital on May 12 last year, just a day after her return from her husband's house in Angamaly.

Though the initial case was related to unnatural death, Priyanka's brother Vishnu filed a complaint, accusing the in-laws of being responsible for her death. He had cited the fact that Priyanka had filed a domestic abuse complaint with the Vattapara police against her husband Unni Dev, a small-time actor. Her mother had also come out with accusations against him of physically assaulting Priyanka. They also produced video and photographic evidence of injuries that Priyanka had sustained allegedly due to the assaults.

The family had also accused the in-laws of harassing her for money. The husband was arrested on May 25 last year, but the Police were initially unable to arrest her as she had contracted COVID-19. After that Santha had remained untraceable, until the anticipatory bail was secured.