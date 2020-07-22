Last rites of Anujith held

KOLLAM

22 July 2020 23:32 IST

The last rites of Anujith, whose organs were donated to eight persons after he was declared brain dead following an accident, were held in Kollam on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old’s mortal remains were cremated at his home in Kottarakara in the presence of family and a few others due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Anujith’s heart was flown to Kochi from Thiruvanantha- puram and successfully implanted in a 55-year-old patient on Tuesday. Seven more of his organs, including kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands will be donated to recipients.

