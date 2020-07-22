Kerala

Last rites of Anujith held

The last rites of Anujith, whose organs were donated to eight persons after he was declared brain dead following an accident, were held in Kollam on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old’s mortal remains were cremated at his home in Kottarakara in the presence of family and a few others due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Anujith’s heart was flown to Kochi from Thiruvanantha- puram and successfully implanted in a 55-year-old patient on Tuesday. Seven more of his organs, including kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands will be donated to recipients.

