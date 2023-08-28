HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last-minute shopping spree and cheery festivities mark Thiru Onam eve in Kerala

Upscale malls and retail stores turned their premises into Onam wonderlands, complete with Mahabalis and traditional art performances, including Kathakali, Theyyam and Chanda Melam

August 28, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
People take part in a cultural procession during Onam celebrations in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

People take part in a cultural procession during Onam celebrations in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday, August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala erupted into a last-minute buying spree on Monday’s eve of Thiru Onam.

Holiday cheer marked the final day of the supersized Onam shopping season as citizens crowded markets, malls, flower shops, electronic gadget stores and textile showrooms scouting for closing-hour bargain buys.

People throng a market ahead of Onam celebrations on SM Street in Kozhikode, on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

People throng a market ahead of Onam celebrations on SM Street in Kozhikode, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Big brands and major retail chains used incessant television and social media advertising to transform Onam into a carnival of consumption. Onam greetings in the form of memes flooded social media sites.

Uthrada Pachil

The famed “Uthrada Pachil”, a flurry of pre-festival commercial activity, was perhaps most evident in the iconic Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram.

The worries of inflation and scarcity took a back seat as Onam shoppers thronged the narrow shop-lined streets abuzz with street vendors hawking products ranging from flowers to vegetables and clothes and trinkets.

Upscale malls and retail stores turned their expansive premises into Onam wonderlands, complete with artists decked out as Mahabalis, the mythical king and festival’s mascot, and traditional art form performances, including Kathakali, Theyyam and Chanda Melam.

Fire and Rescue Officer K.P. Shaju, dressed as Maveli or Mahabali, ziplines his way into a square at the Malappuram Fire and Rescue Office on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Fire and Rescue Officer K.P. Shaju, dressed as Maveli or Mahabali, ziplines his way into a square at the Malappuram Fire and Rescue Office on Sunday, August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The palpable Onam cheer energised Thiruvananthapuram city, with residents and visitors turning the dazzlingly illuminated East Fort-Kawadiar stretch of the arterial M.G. Road into an eminently walkable festival stretch and an almost pedestrianised entertainment and shopping avenue. The capital also offered an abundance of stages for evening artistic performances.

Traditions and homecoming

Onam also saw a revival of agrarian traditions thought long lost. Several resident associations and youth clubs set up swings and organised neighbourhood-level tug-of-wars, pole-climbing, and other traditional games such as “Uri Adi and Kuttiyum Kolum”. Liquor outlets registered record sales.

It was also a season of homecoming, as thousands of Malayalees employed across the country and the world returned home to reunite with their families and savour the wistfulness for a pastoral past almost erased by rapid urbanisation.

Festival politics

Politics too, as it has in the past, crept into the Onam celebrations. Paddy farmers staged a fast in front of the Government secretariat to protest the administration’s alleged failure to pay procurement dues.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan announced that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators would forsake the free Onam kits offered by the government. He said the public distribution system had failed the people.

The government’s flopped market intervention strategies had failed to mitigate seller-fuelled inflation. Mr.Satheesan said the State’s “self-inflicted financial crisis” prevented the government from distributing free Onam provision kits to financially hard-pressed families.

Related Topics

Kerala / festivals / religious festival or holiday / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.