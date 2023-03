Last date to apply for scholarship exams extended

March 31, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The last date for applying for lower secondary scholarship (LSS)/upper secondary scholarship (USS) examinations for the 2022-23 academic year has been extended till 5 p.m. on Saturday, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan said here on Friday. ADVERTISEMENT

