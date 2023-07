July 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The last date to apply for admission to State government ITIs (industrial training institutes) this academic year has been extended to Tuesday. Applicants should complete the verification at the nearest government ITI by Wednesday. Applications can be submitted online through https://itiadmissions.kerala.gov.in and https://det.kerala.gov.in

