Last date for Young Innovators’ Programme extended to March 10

The last date for submitting concepts for the Young Innovators' Programme (YIP) has been extended till March 10. The programme is being organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council for tapping novel concepts developed by students for the State's development.

The deadline has been extended following requests from the departments of General Education and Higher Education so that more students can participate.

YIP is open to high-school students and college students, including research students under the age of 35. The event is open to teams consisting of two to five members. The participants should produce a letter from the head of their educational institutions.

They are required to submit ideas connected to 20 areas prescribed by experts. For registration and details, visit www.yip.kerala.gov.in.