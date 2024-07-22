ADVERTISEMENT

Last batch of Kerala’s Haj pilgrims returns from Saudi

Published - July 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Haj Committee chairperson C. Mohammed Faizy receiving the last batch of Haj pilgrims as they arrived at the Calicut International Airport, by giving a bottle of Zam-Zam holy water to one of the pilgrims on July 22. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The last batch of Haj pilgrims from Kerala returned on July 22 (Monday). Haj committee chairperson C. Mohammed Faizy and his colleagues received the last pilgrim batch that reached the Calicut International Airport at 12.50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 18,200 pilgrims had gone to Haj through the embarkation points of Kochi, Karipur, and Kannur. While 17,920 of them were from Kerala, 280 were from other States. Ninety Khadimul Hujjaj or Haj volunteers had accompanied the pilgrims from Kerala. As many as 89 Haj flights were operated from the three airports to carry the pilgrims back home between July 1 and 22.

Haj committee members Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, P. Moideenkutty, Umer Faizy Mukkam, P.P. Mohammed Rafi, Akbar P.T., and K.M. Mohammed Kasim Koya and other Haj officials accompanied the chairperson to receive the pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haj operations had started from the Calicut airport on May 21. When Air India Express operated from the airport, Saudi Arabian Airlines carried the pilgrims from Kochi and Kannur. As many as 64 services were operated from Karipur, 16 from Kochi, and nine from Kannur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The return flights of the pilgrims were from Madina. While 10,515 flew back to Karipur, 4,477 returned to Kochi, and 3,208 to Kannur.

Haj officials said 26 pilgrims from Kerala died in Saudi Arabia during the Haj. A pilgrim named Muhammed Mannil Kadavath from Vazhayur in Malappuram district was missing in Saudi Arabia. Haj officials said he could not be traced in spite of a concerted search by Haj volunteers and other organisations. They said attempts were still being made to trace him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US