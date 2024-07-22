Last batch of Kerala’s Haj pilgrims returns from Saudi

The last batch of Haj pilgrims from Kerala returned on July 22 (Monday). Haj committee chairperson C. Mohammed Faizy and his colleagues received the last pilgrim batch that reached the Calicut International Airport at 12.50 p.m.

As many as 18,200 pilgrims had gone to Haj through the embarkation points of Kochi, Karipur, and Kannur. While 17,920 of them were from Kerala, 280 were from other States. Ninety Khadimul Hujjaj or Haj volunteers had accompanied the pilgrims from Kerala. As many as 89 Haj flights were operated from the three airports to carry the pilgrims back home between July 1 and 22.

Haj committee members Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, P. Moideenkutty, Umer Faizy Mukkam, P.P. Mohammed Rafi, Akbar P.T., and K.M. Mohammed Kasim Koya and other Haj officials accompanied the chairperson to receive the pilgrims.

The Haj operations had started from the Calicut airport on May 21. When Air India Express operated from the airport, Saudi Arabian Airlines carried the pilgrims from Kochi and Kannur. As many as 64 services were operated from Karipur, 16 from Kochi, and nine from Kannur.

The return flights of the pilgrims were from Madina. While 10,515 flew back to Karipur, 4,477 returned to Kochi, and 3,208 to Kannur.

Haj officials said 26 pilgrims from Kerala died in Saudi Arabia during the Haj. A pilgrim named Muhammed Mannil Kadavath from Vazhayur in Malappuram district was missing in Saudi Arabia. Haj officials said he could not be traced in spite of a concerted search by Haj volunteers and other organisations. They said attempts were still being made to trace him.