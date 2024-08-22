Large-scale constructions in Chokramudi hills poses landslip threat in Bison Valley

Large-scale construction activities in Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, is making the downstream areas in Bison Valley panchayat prone to landslips.

Shabu V.K., a resident in Bison Valley, said that construction of a road and a check dam were ongoing in the hills. “Devikulam Tahsildar issued two home construction permits in the red zone area. Bison Valley panchayat is located in the downstream area of Chokramudy hills. Two tribal colonies also reside there,” said Mr. Shabu.

Mr. Shabu said that large-scale mining was being carried out under the garb of house construction. “Heavy rain has damaged a portion of the check dam. This can cause flooding in downstream areas. Nearly 2,000 families are living in Bison Valley panchayat. The illegal constructions poses serious landslip threat,” he said.

Local residents said a major landslip hit the Gap Road stretch on June 17, 2020, and nearly 200 m of the stretch was swept away. More than 13 acres of cardamom plantation in Bison Valley panchayat was damaged. “We fear excess rain in Chokramudi hills can trigger a similar landslip soon. We submitted a complaint to the Idukki District Collector and the Chief Minister demanding immediate action against the illegal construction,” said Mr. Shabu.

V. Sunil Kumar, Idukki district geologist, said the Gap Road stretch, including the Chokramudi hills, is included in the landslide-prone area category.

“As per a map prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on the hazard susceptibility, the Chokramudi region falls in the landslide-prone area. The area is also the red zone on the map,” said Mr. Sunil Kumar.

However, Devikulam tehsildar P. Ajayan said Bison Valley village officer has been directed to inspect the spot and submit a report on October 23 (Friday). “We received the complaint regarding the illegal construction in Chokramudi hills on October 22 (Thursday). It was also directed to the village officer to issue a stop memo in all constructions in the area if needed,” said Mr. Ajayan.

According to sources, unscientific road widening works had resulted in a series of landslips on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. “Mining and tree-felling activities have continued in Chokaramudi hills, which is located around 200 m from an area on the Gap Road stretch where a landslip occurred recently,” said the source.