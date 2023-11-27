Large gatherings witness Navakerala Sadas at Ponnani, Thavanur, Tanur, Tirur

November 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Malappuram leg of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s Navakerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan began at Tirur with a breakfast meeting with an invited group of people from Tirur, Tanur, Ponnani and Thavanur constituencies on Monday.

For the organisers, the presence of the son-in-law of former Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal among the invited guests who interacted with the Chief Minister at Bianco Castle, Tirur, was a shot in the arm. For the people, however, Syed Haseeb Thangal was a name they were not familiar with.

District Congress Committee (DCC) member A.P. Moideen was suspended from the party membership after he attended the Chief Minister’s breakfast meeting at Tirur.

Mr. Vijayan assuaged the concerns and doubts raised by some of the guests and assured them of a solid governance focusing on the State’s overall development. The Chief Minister and his team proceeded to Ponnani after the breakfast meet.

A large gathering of people welcomed Mr. Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues at Harbour Ground, Ponnani. According to the Chief Minister, people’s flow to the Navakerala Sadas reflected the society’s attitude towards the government.

Inaugurating the Sadas at Ponnani, Mr. Vijayan said his government had focused on development rooted in social justice. P. Nandakumar, MLA, presided over the function. Ministers V. Sivankutty, K. Radhakrishnan, and P. Prasad spoke.

Delivering the keynote address at Edappal in Thavanur constituency, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had placed itself as a viable alternative at a time when secularism was being questioned across the country. Whenever secularism came under threat, Kerala had stood against it, he said.

K.T. Jaleel, MLA, presided over the function. Ministers K. Rajan, V.N. Vasavan and Antony Raju spoke.

The Chief Minister and his team later addressed the Sadas at Unniyal Stadium at Tanur and at Government Boys Higher Secondary School ground at Tirur. Both the programmes witnessed a large gathering of people.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman presided over the function held at Tanur. He said Tanur had witnessed an unparalleled flurry of development in the last seven years. Minister R. Bindu also addressed the people of Tanur.

Organising committee chairman U. Zainuddin presided over the function at Tirur. Ministers A.K. Saseendran, G.R. Anil, and P.A. Mohamed Riyas spoke.

