Laptops given out to SC students under Corpn. project
Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presented laptops for students from the Scheduled Castes as part of a scheme of the city Corporation's people's plan project here on Saturday.
Laptops were distributed to degree, diploma and post-graduation students as part of the annual projects for 2021-22. An amount of ₹60 lakh was allocated for the purpose.
In 2020-21, laptops were distributed to 160 students. On Saturday, laptops were distributed to a total of 124 students. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the meeting in which standing committee chairpersons spoke.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.