Laptops given out to SC students under Corpn. project

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presented laptops for students from the Scheduled Castes as part of a scheme of the city Corporation's people's plan project here on Saturday.

Laptops were distributed to degree, diploma and post-graduation students as part of the annual projects for 2021-22. An amount of ₹60 lakh was allocated for the purpose.

In 2020-21, laptops were distributed to 160 students. On Saturday, laptops were distributed to a total of 124 students. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the meeting in which standing committee chairpersons spoke.