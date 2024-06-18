Laptops distributed in Kollam

Mayor Prasanna Earnest on Tuesday inaugurated Kollam Corporation’s free laptop distribution for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

Laptops were distributed to 110 students at a cost of ₹36 lakh. The project was included in the 2023-24 annual plan. “Applications of 170 students, studying from graduate level, were received and laptops will be provided to the remaining 60 students soon,” said the Mayor.

Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu presided over the function held at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall. Scheduled Caste development officer Bindu, standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and SC promoters were present.