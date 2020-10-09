Laptop scheme much in demand

1.04 lakh Kudumbashree members apply for KSFE project

As many as 1.04 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood group (NHG) members have submitted applications to the Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs) for joining the Kerala State Financial Enterprise (KSFE)’s Vidyashree scheme.

Vidyashree is a microcredit scheme being implemented in association with the Kudumbashree to enable member families to avail themselves of laptops for the online education of their children, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How it works

The loan amount is ₹15,000 which will have to be repaid in 30 instalments of ₹500 a month. Those who join the scheme for laptop will be given the gadget once the third instalment is paid. The KSFE will then release the cost of the laptop to an agency empanelled by it. Those who join the scheme for the purpose of savings will be able to withdraw their money from the 13th month of onset of the scheme.

Concessional rates

The agencies will be empanelled by the department to provide laptops at concessional rates as per the specifications stipulated by the General Education Department. Their cost will be less than ₹15,000. The interest will be paid by the government and the KSFE.

The 1.04 lakh applicants belong to 30,788 NHGs. The maximum number of applications is from Malappuram – 29,368. Kollam and Pathanamthitta follow with 15,516 and 14,979, respectively. Of the applicants, 97,509 are interested in laptop procurement. A total of 47,538 applications have been forwarded from the Kudumbashree to the KSFE.

The enrolment will continue for a month, and the number of applications is expected to go up. Data on the total number of applications received are updated twice a week, say officials.