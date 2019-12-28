Lapses in MGU special moderation list

There seems to be no end in sight to the controversy that has engulfed the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU).

Having initiated steps to take back the degree certificates of 118 engineering students, the university has now admitted to committing a grave error while preparing the list of students who had passed the course with special moderation. Based on the finding, it has now suspended a couple of section officers pending further inquiry, besides transferring a few other officials.

An order issued by K. Sabukuttan, Registrar, stated that two among this list of 118 students had actually passed the course without availing themselves of the special moderation and hence the institution would require making necessary corrections in the reports submitted to the Chancellor and to the State government.

Further, it would also need to review the proceedings to take back the certificate and reissue the decisions, notifications and orders issued in this connection.

“While initiating the proceedings, it has come to our notice that a student with the Kothamangalam M.A. College of Engineering had passed the course through revaluation in May 2018, while another one with the Muvattupuzha CISAT had passed without moderation during an examination held in December 2018. With this, the university has to review its proceedings to take back the degree certificates, besides creating an impression that it misled the Government and university systems,” the order said.

Based on a direction by the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar has also initiated disciplinary action against the officials responsible under Section 3.10(7) of the MGU Act, 1985. As per it, two section officers, Ananthakrishnan V.K. and Benny Kuriakose have been suspended from service pending an investigation.

Further, it has been decided to transfer Ashik M.M. Kamal, Naseema Beevi M.H. and Padmakumar P. the Joint, Deputy and Assistant Registrar respectively of the examination wing for their oversight.

Meanwhile, the university has also entrusted the Controller of Examinations to investigate the episode and submit a report by January 4.

The university had also entrusted the Controller of Examinations to register police complaints against the students who refused to surrender their certificates.