Langur moves perch, but remains inside zoo

June 18, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The female common langur that had returned to the city zoo after going missing earlier in the week has moved from the wild jackfruit tree that it had been perched on for the past two days to another tree.

The langur had not left the zoo premises, zoo officials confirmed on Saturday evening.

As the monkey had not come down from the wild jackfruit tree to eat food since Friday afternoon, zoo officials were concerned about its health and sent up an animal watcher up who reported that the animal was missing. Though carrots and grape were missing from the food laid out for it in the morning, it could not be said for sure that the langur had consumed them.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that a monkey had been sighted in the Kuravankonam-Ambalamukku area, and the zoo officials went to look for it but that monkey turned out to be a bonnet macaque.

Finally, late in the afternoon, the langur was spotted near the carnivora enclosure, and though attempts were made to catch it using a net, the langur managed to slip away. Zoo staff said they could have managed to catch it had it been familiar with them. However, this monkey had come from Andhra Pradesh less than two weeks ago, and did not know the animal keepers.

The langur was then spotted on another tree. It has been decided to let it stay there, and watchers have been posted to keep an eye on it.