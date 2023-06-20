ADVERTISEMENT

Langur continues to play hide and see

June 20, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It had escaped a week ago during a trial to release in into its enclosure

The Hindu Bureau

The female langur that went missing from the city zoo a week ago, returned to the premises a day later but has remained elusive since continued to play hide and seek on Tuesday.

The monkey that was spotted inside the zoo on Sunday though there were reports it had moved out of the compound was on Tuesday spotted in and outside the zoo, officials said.

It was spotted at the zoo in the morning, but also in the Bains Compound road area, they said.

Animal watchers were leaving fruits wherever the monkey was spotted so that it did not go hungry and in case it decided to come down. The langur seemed to be largely favouring mango trees, they said. However, there was no way to confirm it was eating the fruits. Fruit had also been left on trees inside the zoo premsies.

Zoo officials said they had decided to let it move freely in that micro-environment but keep an eye on it at the same time.

The animal looked active, and was running and jumping around. Faeces thought by the keepers to be of the langur indicated that it was eating enough food, officials said.

CONNECT WITH US