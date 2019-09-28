Languages should bring people closer: Arabic writer

A two-day international workshop on Arabic language and literature concluded at Ansar Arabic College at Valavannur near Kottakkal on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Arabic writer from the UAE, Maryam Shinasi, said that love and camaraderie could be nourished through cultural exchanges.

Arabian culture

She said Kerala had imbibed the Arabian culture, and those spreading hatred in society were ignorant of cultural values. Languages should bring people closer rather than separate them, she said.

The workshop was organised in association with Farook College and Dar al Yasmeen Publishing, UAE. The workshop introduced the new trends in Arabic literature. Writers from the UAE and Kuwait led different sessions at the workshop. Arabic teachers and students from various colleges under Calicut University attended the workshop.

Ansar Arabic College principal C. Ashraf presided. Farook College principal K.M. Naseer delivered the keynote address.

Inaugurating the valedictory session, C. Mammootty, MLA, warned the people to maintain vigil against those spreading hatred in the name of language. Concerted efforts were needed to stall the attempts to create disunity in the name of language, he said.