ADVERTISEMENT

‘Language Pavilion’ at Global Science Festival Kerala tells the story of languages

January 28, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Language Pavilion at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), located at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal, throws light on the origins and evolution of various languages.

Here, visitors can check out 59 languages including Khoekhoe and Amharic, two languages spoken in different parts of the African continent. Headphones have been provided at the venue so that visitors can listen to the languages being spoken.

The pavilion provides information on the evolution of languages since the time man started to live in communities, the origin of scripts and the origin of different but complex languages, the organisers of the month-long GSFK expo said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors can also learn how ants, honeybees, dolphins, sharks, and bats communicate, how a newborn’s language skill evolves, how animals communicate using signals and alarm signals used by animals.

GSFK, which opened on January 15, is organised jointly by the Kerala State Council for Science - Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience. The expo will conclude on February 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US