‘Language Pavilion’ at Global Science Festival Kerala tells the story of languages

January 28, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Language Pavilion at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), located at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal, throws light on the origins and evolution of various languages.

Here, visitors can check out 59 languages including Khoekhoe and Amharic, two languages spoken in different parts of the African continent. Headphones have been provided at the venue so that visitors can listen to the languages being spoken.

The pavilion provides information on the evolution of languages since the time man started to live in communities, the origin of scripts and the origin of different but complex languages, the organisers of the month-long GSFK expo said.

Visitors can also learn how ants, honeybees, dolphins, sharks, and bats communicate, how a newborn’s language skill evolves, how animals communicate using signals and alarm signals used by animals.

GSFK, which opened on January 15, is organised jointly by the Kerala State Council for Science - Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience. The expo will conclude on February 15.

