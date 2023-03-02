Lane discipline takes a backseat on highways

March 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Adherence to lane discipline on highways in the State has taken a backseat, two months since the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) initiated an awareness campaign to prevent goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles from occupying the fast track and multi-lane roads.

The campaign had kicked off in Kozhikode on January 6 and had stirred the MVD and police personnel into action. However, it reportedly lost momentum in the past few weeks. Subsequently, innumerable goods carriers and other vehicles moving at a snail’s pace, occupying the entire fast track, continue to be the norm on most highways and arterial roads. They hold up traffic, while prompting motorists who yearn to proceed fast to take the risk of overtaking through the left side.

Police and MVD officials spoke of how innumerable accidents occurred due to slack adherence to lane discipline by approximately 10% of motorists. “A special week-long drive will be held across the State from March 3 to 10 to enforce lane discipline and the need for motorists to halt at pedestrian lines,” said Transport Commissioner S. Srijith. This is because pedestrians (who are among the most vulnerable to fatal accidents) are increasingly finding it tough to cross busy roads. Motorists are duty-bound to invariably halt or slow down at pedestrian crossings and then proceed as is the norm in most other countries. Renewed emphasis has also been given to act against helmet-less and drunk driving and the practice of fully or partly hiding registration number plate of vehicles, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A traffic police officer said long-distance goods carriers continued to be the biggest violators of lane discipline despite increasing awareness. Four patrol teams deployed on NH 544 and NH 66 Bypass in Kochi have been registering an average of 100 cases against violators, who have to cough up ₹1,000 as fine. This is as part of the stepped-up enforcement on the Walayar-Chertala NH stretch, he said.

Details of vehicle owners who refuse to pay fine are uploaded on the Parivahan website and blacklisted if the fine is not paid. This follows the petitions committee of the Legislative Assembly taking note of the safety risk posed by such motorists.

Citing constraints in acting against violators of lane discipline, an official of the MVD’s enforcement wing said it could be enforced in letter and spirit on six-lane roads, where there are three lanes on either side. “Narrow highways, two-wheelers having to co-exist with lorries on the slow track as per norms, and a fine limited to ₹1,000 make enforcement a tough proposition,” the official added.

While appreciating efforts that are on to usher in lane discipline, K.K. Hamsa, president of Kerala State Lorry Owners Welfare Federation, said wide and straight roads and bus/parking bays as in neighbouring States were needed to enforce the rule.

“The need for lane discipline was among the points discussed at the recent All India Motor Transport Congress,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT