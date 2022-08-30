Landslips in Kasaragod taluk; nine families shifted

KASARAGOD
August 30, 2022 21:35 IST

Landslips occurred in three villages in Kasaragod taluk following heavy rains in the district in the past 24 hours.

In landslips at Muliyar, Munnad and Bedaduka villages, three houses were damaged and crops were destroyed. Five houses were partially damaged. There are no casualties.

After the banks of the Madhuvahini river were breached at Mogar in Patla village, water entered houses. Nine families were shifted to relatives' houses with the help of the fire brigade. Meanwhile, traffic was regulated after a crack formed on Muliar-Manchakal road.

