 Rain: body of missing youth found

Landslips reported from many places

The body of a youth, who went missing in the Deviayar river at Adimaly while fishing on Sunday, was found on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Akhil, a resident of Irumpupalam. His body was recovered from the Cherai bridge area. The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had been searching for him for the past three days.

With this, the rain-related death in the district rose to four. Three workers in cardamom estates were killed when trees fell on them in the rain and wind on Tuesday.

Various incidents of landslips were reported from the high ranges. On the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway in Munnar, three landslips were reported and workers were engaged in clearing the debris.

An official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said the landslips were in areas near the botanical garden in Munnar. Traffic along the the stretch was diverted. It is expected that the debris could be removed and traffic restored by Friday.

Landslips were also reported along the Adimaly-Kumily road at Kalkarkutty and Panamkutty stretch. Huge rocks with soil reached the road and the rocks were blasted to restore the traffic.

An official of the Revenue department said there were damages to standing crops.

All educational institutions remained closed on Thursday in view of the heavy rain. The District Collector also issued an alert on night journey in the high ranges. Boating in the Thekkady lake and Idukki reservoir was stopped. Works in the cardamom plantations too were stopped.