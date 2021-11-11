Landslips hit eastern high ranges of Central Travancore

As per preliminary reports, back to back mudslides were reported at Kanamala and Mookkenpetty in Erumeli and Kokkathodu in Pathanamthitta

The eastern high ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta , which came under a spell of extreme showers on Wednesday midnight, was hit by a series of landslips in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per preliminary reports, back to back mudslides were reported at Kanamala and Mookkenpetty in Erumeli and Kokkathodu in Pathanamthitta. Kanamala and Pakkanam near Punchavayal witnessed a heavy gush of water and mud, which entered several homes and commercial establishments . Crops in several acres of land too were reported to have been destroyed

Vehicles including auto rickshaws and two-wheelers were reported to have been washed away with the run-off water entering all major roads .

No causualities have been reported though an old woman , a native Kanamala, had a narrow escape after being caught in the debris.

The heavy rains also caused traffic disruptions in different locations , icluding kanamala, Edakadathi, Eruthuvapuzha and Attachakkal.

As many as 34 persons from nine families have been shifted to the releif camp opened at Kanamala.

The back to back mudslides in the Sabarimala forests appeared to have caused a sharp rise in the water level of the Achenkovilar, which inundated several houses on its banks.

Teams of the Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to the disaster- struck locations. Revenue officials led by the Tehsildar and the Village Officer are coordinating the rescue mission.