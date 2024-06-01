Landslips cause heavy damage in Idukki villages

A series of landslips caused large-scale damage at Velliyamattom and Arakulam under Thodupuzha taluk in Idukki on Friday evening.

The eight-member family of Rajappan, a resident of Karipilangadu in Arakkulam, had a narrow escape after a landslip hit his house around 5.30 p.m.

Thodupuzha Tahsildar A.S. Bijimol said three major landslips hit Devarupara- Velliyamattom, Poochapra, and Arakkulam. Three homes were totally destroyed and the family members narrowly escaped. At Poochapra, families had a narrow escape after a landslip tore through between two houses, she said.

“Many minor and major landslips have been reported from these villages after the rain. Six families have already been shifted to relief camps at St. Joseph Upper Primary School at Pannimattom and Christ King Vocational Higher Secondary School at Velliyamattom. Some of the affected people have moved to homes of their relatives,” said Ms. Bijimol.

Revenue officials said a report would be submitted to the District Collector soon.

“The landslips severely affected four wards in the panchayat. Three major landslips occurred at Karippilangadu, Devarupara, and Poochapra. Initially, we thought these were mudslides. Three houses were destroyed and acres of farmlands destroyed in the landslips. A 60-year-old bridge at Pannimattom was destroyed in the floodwaters,” said Ms Bijimol.

She said many local roads and pipelines of drinking water projects were destroyed in the landslips. “The extremely heavy rainfall started around 3.30 p.m. and continued until 6.30 p.m. The villages have not yet experienced such rainfall recently,” she said.

According to sources in the Agriculture department, the landslips destroyed five hectares of farmlands, with the damage estimated at ₹10 lakh. Sources said after the landslips, there were huge streams running through the farmlands.

With an orange alert issued for Idukki, the District Collector banned night travel in hill areas until Sunday. On Friday, the Automatic Weather Station at Udumbannoor in Thodupuzha taluk recorded 232.5 mm rainfall within four hours.