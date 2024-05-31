Landslips and mudslides hit Thodupuzha after heavy rainfall

Idukki’s Thodupuzha region witnessed mudslides and landslips after extremely heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

According to the officials, a major landslip occurred at Kulappuram, near Poochapra, no casualties were reported. A 33-year-old woman, Padathil Anujamol, was rescued after she got trapped in a mudslide in her house at Karippilangadu, near Moolamattom, in Thodupuzha. A car was stuck in mudslide at Nadukani under the Kulamavu Police station limit near Moolamattom on the Thodupuzha- Puliyanmala State highway and the passengers were rescued.

On Friday, the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Udumbannoor in Thodupuzha recorded 232.5 mm of rainfall. The district administration opened a relief camp at Christ King Vocational Higher Secondary School in Velliyamattom and shifted two families to the camp. Nine houses were waterlogged at the Thazvaram colony near Moolamattom.

District Collector Sheeba George has suspended night travel from Friday evening until further notice. She said travel on the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala stretch will not be allowed as extremely heavy rainfall and landslips have been reported on the route.

