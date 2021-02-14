Landslip victims given keys to houses

Electricity Minister M. M. Mani handing over the key of a house constructed for the victims of Pettimudy landslip at Kuttiyarvalley, near Munnar, on Sunday.

IDUKKI

14 February 2021 23:08 IST

Eight families received keys to houses constructed for them at Kuttiyarvalley, near Munnar

The government has done everything possible to rehabilitate the victims of the landslip at Pettimudy, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said.

Inaugurating an online function to hand over eight houses constructed at Kuttiyarvalley, at Munnar Tea County, he said that Pettimudy was a painful memory for all and recalled the services rendered by the district administration, disaster management force, police, fire and rescue services and volunteers.

The keys of the houses were handed over to the victims by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani on Sunday. Eight families were found eligible for the houses.

The parent company Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Ltd had allotted ₹1 crore for building the houses at the land provided by the government.

Sharanya-Annalakshmi, Saraswathi, Seethalakshmi, Deepan-Chakaravarthi- Palaniyamma, Hemalatha-Gopika, Karuppayi, Murukeshwari-Ganeshan and Malayamamal-Karthik- Praveena-Jignesh received the keys of the houses. Idukki Collector H. Dineshan said that all basic facilities have been arranged in the 550 sq ft houses. The protection wall was also constructed in addition to a road, he said. The distribution of compensation is almost complete, he added. Devikulam Sub Collector S Premkrishnan and KDHP Ltd managing director Mathew Abraham also attended the function.

In 100 days

Mr. Mani had laid the stone for the houses on November 1. According to officials, within 100 days, the KDHP Company completed the construction works. The title-deed was given in the name of the victims.

In the devastating landslip on August 6, 2020 at Pettimudy, four tea estate lanes were buried under the debris .

Only 12 people were rescued. The landslip claimed 66 lives with four still missing.