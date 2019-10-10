Landslip: search on for missing employee

The search for the Tamil Nadu resident, who went missing in the landslip at Gap road on Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Tuesday continued on Thursday.
Krishnagiri resident, Kalairasan, 18, the driver of an earth-mover, had fallen to nearly a km below the site of rock-blasting which caused the landslip. The search continued by the Fire and Rescue Services and the police, with the help of local people.
An official of the Revenue Department said that the scattered rocks and chances of further landslips were hindering the rescue work. He said the search would be possible only after removing the huge rocks. It was suspected that he had fallen to a gorge after being thrown away from the vehicle.
