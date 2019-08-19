Landslip risk: 12 families shifted

Twelve families from Vikas Nagar, near Vandiperiyar, were shifted to safe places on Monday as they were at risk of landslip. They had been living downhill slopes which are on the verge of collapse. The earth had caved in the area at a width of 10-15 ft.

“There is a chance for landslips in the area which prompted the Revenue authorities to shift the families,” said district geologist Ajayakumar.

He said the natural flow of water had been blocked in the slopes, making them landslip-prone. The families were directly at risk in case of a landslip there, he said

Peerumade tahsildar M.K. Shaji said that relief camps would be opened, if required. Last week, nearly 60 families were shifted from Periyakanal, near Rajakkad, after earth caved in there at a width of 4 ft. The district received mild rainfall on Monday and the water level in the Idukki dam rose to 2,352.36 ft.