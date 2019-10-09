Landslip on Gap road: One body recovered

The body of one person was recovered on Wednesday and another is missing following a major landslip, triggered by blasting of rocks on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, on Tuesday.

Traffic has been blocked by huge rocks and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues the search for the missing.

The body of Udayan, 19, a resident of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu who was a worker at the site, was recovered from more than 200-foot below the debris on Wednesday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police, and Revenue Department officials are continuing the search for Kalaiarasan, a resident of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. The youths were operating an earthmover and a lorry when the landslip occurred. Both the vehicles fell down to the gorge along with huge rocks and debris.

Subair, 35, and Palraj of Bathalgund, Tamil Nadu, were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital at Munnar. District Police Chief T. Narayanan and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose visited the landslip area. The search operations had been suspended on Tuesday owing to chances of further landslips, and rain and fog.

Unscientific work

A major landslip had occurred at the spot on July 28, damaging roadside shops and parked vehicles. Unscientific road-widening work had resulted in a number of landslips.

A report on August 1 to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, had warned of chances for future landslips there.

The report said that large hills were being blasted simultaneously and the company engaged in the work had commercial interest and did not follow safety norms. It said that huge quantities of rocks were being blasted with the intention of using it for construction.

‘Expert study needed’

The blasts were done simultaneously in a wide area without considering the sensitivity of the soil. An expert agency should be engaged to study the area before allowing further work, it said.

An official of the Revenue Department told The Hindu on Wednesday that the work was done unscientifically and without any consultancy by the Geological Survey of India.

Rocks have different layers with earth filled in between them. When the lower portion of the rocks are blasted, the upper layers also fall down with the soil.

The debris of the landslip was spread over a large area and a major portion of an entire hill caved in.

The 38-km stretch of the NH was being widened and a number of landslips occurred there during the past two floods.