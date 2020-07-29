Landslip halts rail traffic via Kottayam

Train services via Kottayam were disrupted since Wednesday morning after rain caused a landslip near the approach of the second tunnel at Chingavanam in the Chingavanam-Kottayam corridor.

Loose earth and boulders fell on a 15-metre stretch of the electrified single lane railway track after a cave-in from a 15-metre-high cutting on the approach to the second tunnel at Chingavanam on the Ernakulam side.

Boulders also crashed into two overhead electric (OHE) posts near the landslip spot. However, the posts and railway line were not damaged.

Train services in the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam section were suspended following the landslip. Efforts are on to restore the line and removal of debris is on in full swing.

The limited working space and inclement weather are hampering the work. As it is a single lane track and the landslip occurred near the approach of the tunnel, the debris are being removed using a wagon, which is time-consuming.

The restoration of traffic via Kottayam is likely only by Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Thiruvanathapuram Central-Ernakulam Venad Special (06302) was short-terminated at Changanassery. As it is a connecting train for Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special (02617), passengers were transported by road to the Ernakulam Junction railway station.

Ernakulam-Nizamuddin (02617) that was to leave at 10.50 a.m. to Nizamuddin was rescheduled due to late running of Venad Special.

Thiruvanathapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi Special (02082) via Kottayam was also diverted via Alappuzha.

Today’s schedule

Venad Special (06302) and Kannur-Thiruvanathapuram Central Janshatabdi Special (02081) of July 30 have been diverted via Alappuzha, according to a spokesman of Railways.