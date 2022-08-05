Landslip: financial assistance handed over to families in Kannur

August 05, 2022 01:46 IST

Preliminary estimates point to a loss of ₹175 crore

A compensation of ₹4 lakh each was paid to the families of the three persons who were killed in the landslip at Kanichar Poolakutty in Kannur district.

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.V. Govindan, who reached the relief camp at St. Mary’s Church at Poolakutty, handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to the family of Aruvikal Rajesh of Vellara Colony. The compensation amount was transferred to the families of the other two victims to their bank accounts.

Speaking at a review meeting after visiting the landslip-hit areas of Poolakutty in Kanichar panchayat, Chekyeri in Kolayad panchayat, and relief camps, the Minister quoting preliminary estimates said the landslips had resulted in a loss of ₹175 crore. Short- and long-term plans will be drawn up for the revival of the areas, the Minister said.

Mr. Govindan said five houses had been completely destroyed in landslips, while 75 were severely damaged. A package will be implemented for completely damaged houses, while assistance will be given to rebuild partially damaged ones. Besides, all arrangements have been made to provide food and medical facilities to those in relief camps, he said.

The Minister informed that traffic had been partially resumed on the Nedumpoyil-Mananthavady road, which was damaged by landslips. Repair work is in progress, including removal of boulders. Steps will be taken to restore the damaged rural and panchayat roads at the earliest.

Crops were also destroyed on a large scale in the district. Compensation will be paid after assessing the situation, the Minister said.

Mr. Govindan said action would be taken against illegal quarries in the Kanichar area. He said permission should not be given to quarries without consulting people. Panchayats should also check encroachment of river banks.

K. Sudhakaran, MP, said the circumstances that led to the landslips should be scientifically studied.

MLAs Sunny Joseph, K.K. Shailaja, Ramachandran Kadanapalli, and Sajeev Joseph, district panchayat president P.P. Divya, vice president Binoy Kurian, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, Kolayad panchayat president M. Riji, Kanichar panchayat president Antony Sebastian, officials and local people attended the meeting.

Ms. Divya informed that the district panchayat would implement a ₹2-crore package for the landslip-hit areas, besides offering counselling to residents.