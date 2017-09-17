Landslip disrupts rail traffic

Rail service on the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam route remained paralysed for nearly three hours on Sunday following a major landslip at Poovanthuruth, near Chingavanom, on the Kottayam-Changanassery stretch.

Local people said they heard a deafening thunder-like sound when the Guruvayur-Edamon Passenger train passed the road overbridge at Poovanthuruth. When they rushed to the spot they saw the train swaying alarmingly and moving ahead after hitting the boulders that had fell on to the tracks.

Lucky escape

The police said the boulders placed near the overbridge as part of strengthening the structure had given away in the heavy rain. The passengers had a lucky escape as the train had slowed down to enter the Chingavanom railway station.

Local people and police started clearing the debris and were joined by those from Railways. Following the accident, the Kerala Express was halted at Kottayam and the Sabari Express at Changanassery. The Kollam-Ernakulam Memu was held at Chingavanom and Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Express at Thiruvalla for over an hour.

The traffic remained paralysed from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. when rails were cleared for traffic.