Landslip causes flash floods at Palakkayam

September 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Palakkayam bazaar following flash floods triggered by a landslip at the Pandanmala hills on Friday evening.

A view of Palakkayam bazaar following flash floods triggered by a landslip at the Pandanmala hills on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A landslip at the Pandanmala hills near Mannarkkad caused flash floods at Palakkayam on Friday evening. Several houses and shops were flooded as it continued to rain in the forest region that forms a buffer to the Silent Valley National Park.

The water level in the Kunthipuzha and other streams rose alarmingly on Friday evening. The water level in the Kanhirapuzha reservoir too rose.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called in to help two persons marooned across the river at Irumbamutty.

It started raining at Palakkayam and neighbouring regions from 3.30 p.m. on Friday even as it was sunny throughout the day elsewhere in the district.

Carmel Higher Secondary School and a church nearby were under the threat of inundation as rainwater continued to flow torrentially through the streams and rivers.

The District Collector warned the people against stepping into the river in view of the rising water in the Kanhirapuzha dam. The Irrigation Executive Engineer said three shutters of the dam might be raised up to 70 cm in view of the rising water level.

A warning was issued for the people living on the banks of the Kanhirapuzha, Nellipuzha, and Kunthipuzha.

