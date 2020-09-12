Landslip at Kottakunnu in Kasaragod

Three families evacuated from area

KASARAGOD At least three families were evacuated following a landslip at Kottakunnu on the Belal-Rajapuram road in Kasaragod on Saturday.

Vellarikundu Tahsildar P. Kunhikannan said the landslip took place around 2.30 p.m. No casualties had been reported. The families moved to houses of their relatives even though alternative arrangements were made for them, he said.

The debris came down 400 metres, blocking traffic on the Belal- Rajapuram district panchayat road. Earthmovers had been deployed to clear rocks and other debris. It would take at least two days to resume normal traffic, Mr. Kunhikannan said.

He said the area was prone to landslips during rain. On Friday also a minor landslip was reported from Nambiarmala in Maloth panchayat. One family there was shifted to a safe area, he added.

Mr. Kunhikannan said the region was witnessing heavy rainfall in the past two days. While 125 mm rainfall was recorded in the area on Friday, it was 124 mm on Saturday.