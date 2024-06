A building was damaged and around an acre of land got washed away in landslip at Koorachundu in Kozhikode on Friday night due to heavy rains. According to reports, the incident happened at 28th mile on Parimala Road near Kallanod. The landslip stretched across a distance of around one kilometre. .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.